Love Island's Dami Hope addresses proposal to Indiyah

Love Island stars Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack could soon take their relationship to the next level.

While reuniting with their fellow season eight islander, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, the couple flirted with the idea of marriage.

Putting on the pressure, Ekin forced Dami to address the possibility of popping the question in the near future.

Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Molly and Tom celebrate huge relationship news in sweet video

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Ekin insisted the loved-up couple should tie the knot soon.

"Dami just propose!" Ekin exclaimed. "Dami, if you don’t propose to Indiyah I am coming for you.

"If you don’t propose to Indiyah in the next year I’m going to knock on your door."

"Next year? Do you want add to the wedding?" Dami joked. "You’ve got money."

Dami later shared the video on his own Instagram Story with the caption: "Pressure is on".

Getty Images

Related: Love Island’s Amber Gill opens up on ADHD diagnosis

Dami and Indiyah finished in third place in the 2022 season of Love Island, with Ekin and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned the winners.

While Ekin and Davide’s relationship sadly came to an end earlier this year, with the duo announcing their break-up on social media, Dami and Indiyah still seem to be going strong.

Getty Images





Related: Ofcom rejects 3,600 Love Island complaints

This isn’t the first time Ekin has brought up the topic of marriage with her co-stars as she recently urged Dami to "get down on one knee already" when the couple celebrated their second anniversary.

Marking the relationship milestone, Dami and Indiyah shared a collection of sweet photos on Instagram.

"The heartbreakers won," the couple captioned the post, referencing their iconic post-Casa Amor exchange in the Love Island villa.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Love Island news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like