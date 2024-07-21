Love Island's Dani Dyer announces engagement

Love Island's Dani Dyer has shared an exciting announcement, as she revealed her engagement to footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani won the popular reality show back in 2018, alongside partner Jack Fincham. However the couple split up the following year.

The star has been in a relationship with Bowen since 2021, and the couple welcomed twin daughters together last year.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Dani posted a picture of the pair smiling together. Showing off her new ring whilst sitting on a boat, she captioned the post: "Us forever💍"

Fans were delighted by the news and the comments were filled with well wishes for the couple.

"Congratulations 💍🍾🥂 wishing you both endless happiness and prosperity ❤️" said one. "Congratulations Dani and Jarrod 💍🍾🥂 So Happy For You Both And So Happy You’ve Both Found Your Happy Endings" wrote a second.

A third added: "How sweet, congratulations to you both🍾🥂you can feel the love around you ❤️"

The news of Dani's engagement comes just months after fans enquired about her relationship status with the West Ham player. While doing a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, one follower asked the star: "When are u guys getting married?? Xx."

"I need a [ring] first," she answered, followed by several laughing emojis.

Dani also discussed the possibility of marriage while appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with her dad Danny Dyer.

"What would you do though Dad, if Jarrod rung you and said, 'I want to marry your daughter'?" she asked.

"Well, I'd have to think hard about it, darling, because you know, you're my firstborn child," Danny replied, before adding that his only dealbreaker would be if Bowen played for Tottenham Hotspur.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

