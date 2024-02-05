Love Island's Davide hits out at Ekin-Su following split

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has hit out at ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu via his Instagram stories, as their messy break-up continues.

Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island in 2022 before beginning a relationship after the show. Last week, however, Ekin-Su announced that she had broken up with Davide.

Davide then released his own statement disputing Ekin-Su's post about their split, claiming that their agreed statement was changed last minute. Now, Davide has hit out at Ekin-Su in his Instagram stories.

Davide recorded himself talking about their agreed statement he alleges was changed last minute. He then posted two photos of himself from his time on Love Island alongside a lengthy statement.

"Enough is enough. I have 'boundaries' too. For those wondering, I've never felt better. It's been months since I felt this excitement inside me," Davide wrote.

"Life is beautiful, people. To all those going through tough times, stand up for yourself, don't let anyone drag you down. When it's finally your turn, show no mercy."

He ended the statement with the hashtag #davideisback. This is the second time that Davide and Ekin-Su have broken up.

Last June, Davide announced that they had broken up in another Instagram story statement. The couple then sparked reunion rumours in August, before Davide confirmed that they had got back together in October.

In late January this year, Ekin-Su posted a statement to Instagram, explaining: "Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time."

Davide then posted his statement in response: "Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up. Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show [The Traitors]. I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute."

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

