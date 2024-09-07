Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti details turmoil over LA home burglary: 'I'm still in shock'

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti is no stranger to the spotlight, but nothing could have prepared him for the emotional turmoil of being robbed in his own home.

Last month, the ITV2 star revealed that his Los Angeles home had been burgled, with thieves making off with possessions valued at nearly $1.2million (£930,000) "within six minutes".

The incident, which happened shortly after he moved into a new home in LA, has left him grappling with shock and disbelief. After enduring a challenging year following his split from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and finally beginning to feel like himself again, the robbery was a devastating blow."I'm still in shock—it's so sad to see stuff like this still happening in today's world," he told The Standard. "I was finally happy, living my life, restarting in the USA, doing well at work, being surrounded by good people, and being robbed in my own home was the last thing I needed."

When Sanclimenti first discovered the robbery, his initial reaction was one of sheer panic. He recalled: "The initial reaction was ‘f**k, f**k, f**k, I lost everything,’ but my mind couldn’t accept it or believe that it was happening.”

The TV star’s LA home after it was robbed (Instagram/Davide Sanclimenti)

He shared pictures of his empty closets on Instagram last month (Instagram/Davide Sanclimenti)

Determined to take matters into his own hands, despite the LAPD investigating the incident, the reality TV star went into survival mode, even tracking one of the stolen items using an airtag.

"I went to the location personally, sitting in the car until 4am with a friend, and saw weird movements that I cannot talk about,” he shared. “But LAPD is doing their investigations."

Being in the public eye has always made privacy a challenge, and this incident has only heightened his awareness of personal security. However, having just moved into the home three days before the robbery, security measures had yet to be fully implemented.

"We had appointments booked to secure the new house in the coming week, but I guess the burglars were quicker than me,” he explained. “That’s why we believe it is an insider job."

Sanclimenti split from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu earlier this year (Getty)

In the wake of the robbery, he has made significant changes to his living situation and moved to a gated community in Orange County with security guards.

The loss of personal goods, especially items with sentimental value, has been particularly painful. “There’s no price for that,” he lamented. “But at the end of the day, material things can be replaced. The good thing is that we are safe, no one was physically hurt.”

Despite the emotional toll, Sanclimenti is staying positive and focusing on the future. "I try to stay positive mainly in two ways. One, we are safe, alive, and healthy. And two, it’s all material goods—we all lose material goods sooner or later, nothing and no one is eternal," he reflected.

He even sees the robbery as a possible sign from the universe to “wake me up and work even harder to make everything back.”

For now, Sanclimenti is channelling his energy into work, determined to rebuild after the loss. As he continues to collaborate with the LAPD on the investigation, he remains focused on what truly matters—his safety, his health, and the unwavering support of those around him.