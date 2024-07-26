Love Island's Eve Gale's relationship with Demi Sims gets update

The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims has provided an update on her romance with Love Island's Eve Gale.

The pair, who had been friends for years, surprisingly announced they were dating back in April. They broke the news on the Sims Squared podcast, hosted by Demi and her sister Frankie.

The reality stars' connection seemed to be going from strength to strength, with Eve professing her "love" for Demi at an event in Ibiza in May. However, they explained that they were taking things slow.

Now, speaking with OK!, the former TOWIE star has provided an update on her relationship status. "I was single [in Ibiza] and I'm still single now," she said. "Yeah, I don't know. I'm always single! I wouldn't shut something serious down, but I'm not actively looking for it."

Demi has previously clarified her situation with Eve, sharing that the two were "both shy".

"There's not a label on it, we're just enjoying spending time with each other," she said. "We actually just get along so well, we've always got along for years – ever since I met Eve. It's only just recently that it's, kind of, gotten to something more."

Meanwhile, Demi's cousin Joey Essex has recently been on the hunt for love during his stay in the Love Island villa. Giving her approval of the current season, Demi praised Joey's appearance on the show.

"Joey has been completely himself, I think he's done so well. He's grown up and isn't silly Joey anymore. He's showing everyone this side to him."

She added: "I miss him. I'm so proud of him. I just can't wait to get him home."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

