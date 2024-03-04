Love Island's Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran share first Instagram since All Stars

Love Island stars Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have posted their first Instagram since appearing on Love Island: All Stars.

Georgia posted a selfie of the pair to Instagram to celebrate Toby's 25th birthday. In the caption, she wrote: "Birthday businesses. Happy birthday to one of my closest. The most caring and kindest. Big upppp 25 my love."

Toby replied in the comments, writing: "BIG 25! YOOOOOO! Thanks for making it special x 🚀."

Georgia and Toby have endured a tough time as of late after intense fan backlash. The couple hooked up again and left the villa together.

However, Georgia recently revealed that she was concerned that the public's perception of her could affect, or even ruin, her relationship with Toby.

"I felt like the most hated woman in the country. I had a feeling I would get some stick when I got out but never did I know that the trolling would be so intense," Georgia said.

"I've had death threats, my family and friends have had death threats and I feel slightly responsible for that.

"It was an entertainment show at the end of the day, and coming out of it, I have felt down. I don't want people I love to go through that."

Meanwhile, Toby revealed that he and Georgia almost left the villa on a number of occasions, explaining: "I feel there were times when I wanted to leave and there were times when Georgia wanted to leave as well. It was separate occasions where one of us would pull the other through."

However, they stuck through it and have said that they are taking things "slow" outside of the villa.

Love Island: All Stars aired on ITV2, ITVX and STV.

