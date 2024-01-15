Love Island's Iain Stirling calls 33 'old' for the dating show

Iain Stirling has said 33 is old when you're on Love Island. (Getty Images)

What did you miss?

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has said 33 is "old" to appear in a bikini trying to compete on the dating show. The Scottish comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the launch of Love Island: All Stars on ITV1. The spin-off dating show sees the return of popular contestants from past series, including Hannah-Elizabeth from series one which aired in 2015. Glamour model Hannah is an online adult content creator from Liverpool and at 33-years-old will be the oldest ever contestant to appear in the villa to date.

What, how, and why?

Hannah Elizabeth in Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Stirling, 35, told hosts Susanna Reid and self-confesses Love Island super-fan Ed Balls: "Love Island is back and this time we've got a bunch of the old guard who have been there and done that."

Balls, 56, interrupted: "They're not that old." Reid added: "Who is the oldest Iain?"

Love Island: All Stars is back tonight across @ITV, and the show’s real star, BAFTA-winning Comedian, @IainDoesJokes is here.



Who are you most excited to see return to the villa?#LoveIsland @edballs | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/tcA9DT0pci — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 15, 2024

Stirling said: "I'm guessing Hannah - 33. Are you allowed to mention people's age?" Balls replied: "33 is really young." Stirling stated: "33 is quite young but it's not when you're in a bikini trying to chat to 25-year-olds about what they do for a living."

Story continues

The TV presenter admitted Hannah Elizabeth was his favourite Love Island contestant of all time. He said: "Hannah Elizabeth was in series 1 and she got engaged on series 1. I'm not really meant to reveal favourites but I've talked about my love for Hannah Elizabeth for eight years now. I think she was just so feisty and she's sort of like a caricature of what a Love Island contestant is, in a wonderful way."

What else happened on Good Morning Britain?

Ed Balls made a cheeky joke about cream on Good Morning Britain. (ITV)

Balls made Reid blush when he made a cheeky joked about cream, causing an awkward moment between the pair. Stirling had been discussing how Hannah Elizabeth licked cream off a stripped on the first series of Love Island. He went on: "I've got a lot of admiration for anyone brave enough to go on that show. Being around beautiful people 24/7 is quite stressful I can imagine." he quipped: "You'll know Susanna - sitting next to Ed, day after day." Reid played along saying: "It's a lot of pressure, you're right." Balls then added: "And that's before we start getting the cream out!"

Susanna Reid looked taken aback by Ed Balls' cream comment. (ITV)

Reid looked shocked and embarrassed before quickly changing the subject. She said: "Love Island: All Stars launches tonight at 9pm. I feel like I need to talk about National Insurance again." This was in reference to an earlier interview with Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV from 6am to 9am from Monday to Friday.

Love Island: All Stars launches on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 15th January 2024.

Read more: Love Island