Love Island's Indiyah posts loved-up tribute to Dami for his birthday

Love Island star Indiyah Polack has posted a sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Dami Hope.

The couple came in third place in the 2022 summer series of the reality show and are still going strong almost two years later.

Indiyah took to Instagram to celebrate Dami’s birthday today (March 27), posting a carousel of photos of her boyfriend alongside an adorable caption.

"Where do I even begin!?" she wrote. "Every year, your birthday fills me with excitement and I get a bit nervous because I still haven’t found a gift (or words) big enough to match the magnitude of my love for you. Happy birthday to my whole heart!! Today is all about YOU.

"Every day I watch you grow into an even more extraordinary and inspirational person. I think you’re awesome and I’m literally your personal little excited super fan. I love everything about you and watching you go through everything and more but still being able to light up any room you walk in and go for everything you want in life!"

She continued: "Let’s fill this birthday with as much love as you make my life every day! I’m madly in love with you and I’ll be forever by your side, God is watching over everything you do and may he continue to bless you forever. I love you Dami."

Dami commented on Indiyah’s sweet post and wrote: "Tears in my eyes I’m madly in love with you too my baby. Thank you so much for everything you are. Kinda scared and excited at whatever you got planned cause I know you’re a lil schemer. I love you a thousand times. It’s you and me forever." Adorable!

When asked about the couple’s future plans back in September, Indiyah teased while speaking to Mirror : "Oh, don’t know, maybe a nice car, nice ring.

"No babies for now, but maybe we can do cats and dogs. We can do a house… marriage."

Fellow 2022 finalists Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page also sparked engagement rumours earlier this month when they posted a cute video on the beach that fans were convinced was going to end with a proposal.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

