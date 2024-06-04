Love Island's Liberty shares relationship update with new man

Love Island star Liberty Poole has shared a relationship update with her new man.

The reality star, who first rose to fame on the 2021 season of the show and appeared on the All Stars spin-off this year, has gone public with model partner Joshua Raybould on Instagram.

Sharing a black-and-white montage of the pair embracing in Dubai, Liberty captioned the Stories post: "Best trip with you [love heart]."

The news comes after Liberty addressed rumours in April that she had gotten together with fellow All Stars contestant Adam Maxted.

Responding to the speculation, the star told The Sun: “I know there were pictures of me and Adam, we actually just spoke that night and got to know each other a bit more. I did stay over, we were chatting a little bit and I think he is a lovely guy and I’m attracted to him.

“He’s very focused on his career and wants to pursue wrestling in America. For me, I’m really looking for someone who puts energy and time into me. I’m doing something that I never did on Love Island – you’d all be so proud of me, and I’m keeping my options open."

Liberty added at the time that she was "keeping [her] options open" and was "open to dating again".

"But never say never with Adam, I’m still single, but I just think that I really want someone who really wants to put effort in who really wants to see and date me and stuff," she continued.

“I actually said to Adam last night, ‘I know you’re busy, and I’m proud of you for smashing your dreams, and I said I’m just letting you know my options are open because I’m single and totally on your end as well.’ I do like him, I think he’s attractive, and we get on very well.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.





