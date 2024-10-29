Love Island's Maura Higgins says she "adores" Pete Wicks in new update

Love Island star Maura Higgins has said she "adores" Pete Wicks, clarifying that the pair are just friends.

Maura and the TOWIE and Strictly Come Dancing star have recently been subject to romance speculation after being spotted sharing a kiss.

Opening up about their bond on the We Need to Talk with Paul C Brunson podcast, Maura explained: "We're friends. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off [Love Island] and we just instantly clicked.

"Our humour is the same. It’s like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, hilarious. We just get on very, very well. Very, very well. I adore him, he’s amazing."

Addressing why people make assumptions about both of their love lives, Maura admitted: "It probably does look like, 'Oh, there must be something there.'

"I've been put with guys on the media that I've never even kissed. I'm like, 'Come on.' It's just like if I'm seen with a man, I'm sleeping with him," she added, joking: "Watch out!"

The star admitted she doesn't really "care" about media speculation concerning her love life in general, adding: "I've learned [that] saying nothing will let the story die quicker."

Maura recently addressed rumours around her and Pete, sharing a picture with his close friend Sam Thompson. In it, she wears a T-shirt showing a tabloid picture of herself and Pete kissing, accompanied by the words: “We can’t be friends.”

Last week, Pete showed off a daring dance move with Maura on TikTok amid his Strictly stint.

