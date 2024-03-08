Love Island's Molly responds to rumours she's gone official with Tom

Love Island: All Stars winner Molly Smith has addressed a rumour that she and Tom Clare are official.

In a new TikTok clip, the reality TV personality recounted: "So my brother texts me and he goes, 'Ummm are you and Tom a thing now?' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He went, 'Well Dad's text me saying that you've made it like official...' I was like, 'Eh?'"

Apparently, some sort of romantic video had been swirling around social media that was believed to signify Tom asking Molly to be his girlfriend - complete with rose petals.

"I wish I bloody got that, have you seen it?" she said.

"That weren't for me. Whoever did that, he's never done that! I sent it him, I was like, 'You got something to tell me?' He was like, 'Erm no I've never done that in my life' I was like, 'Damn it!'"

A week ago, Tom was forced to respond to Love Island fans claiming Molly and her ex Callum Jones are better suited.

"I've come out and I've seen a lot of messages that say Molly and Callum should get back together and it's shit to see, it is shit, but in the villa, there was no sign of it," he revealed on the Wednesdays podcast.

"If there had been an inkling, if there was flirting, I would have addressed it but there was nothing at all. I understand it, they want the fairy tale and they had been together a long time but at the end of the day it is still shit to see."

