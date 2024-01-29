Love Island's Molly Smith brands Callum an "ex for a reason" in returning pie challenge

ITV

Love Island star Molly Smith reveals that Callum is "her ex for a reason" during the returning game Snog, Marry, Pie.

The game consists of the boys and girls taking turns in choosing who they want to snog, marry, or pie. The contestant doing so has to kiss the person they want to snog, put a wedding ring on the person they want to marry, and push a pie into the face of the person they want to pie.

The game will return in the episode airing tonight, Monday January 29, and there will be plenty of drama arriving along with it.

Molly will choose to pie Callum and will afterward explain exactly why she chose to do so: "I chose to pie this boy because it’s been brewing for a while, it’s very deserved and you’re right, we are exes for a reason."

Molly and Callum were previously an item after they met at Casa Amor on the show's first winter version of Love Island back in 2020. They broke up after three years together.

Then, both Molly and Callum were brought back into the Love Island villa as the series' first bombshells.

Upon arrival, Callum had the decision of whether to couple up with Molly or with another girl and, in a surprise move, Callum chose Molly.

Elsewhere in the game, Mitch is set to be pied four times by the girls, which will spark tension with Josh: "I don’t agree how you’ve all just gone for Mitch."

Mitch, meanwhile, will pie former flame Liberty: "I’ve pied this girl because over the last week I’ve had nothing but stress."

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

