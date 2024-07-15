Love Island's Uma shares huge Wil relationship update

Love Island star Uma Jammeh has made things official with co-star Wil Anderson after leaving the show together.

Uma shocked Love Island fans and fellow Islanders when she decided to exit the competition following Wil's elimination.

After she announced she'd rather leave with him than stay in the villa, some questioned whether their romance would last on the outside, but it seems the couple are going strong as Wil just asked Uma to be his girlfriend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after a loved-up date night in London, Uma shared a candles and flowers display Wil had prepared for her to pop the question.

"Guys, I have just come back to the hotel room to this," she wrote in her since-expired Story, with Wil resharing her post and adding: "Ya boy now has a girlfriend."

The pair also appeared on Aftersun, with Wil quizzed by host Maya Jama about what he loves about Uma.

"I knew from the second I met her I could've easily loved her," he said, praising "everything she's done for me on the show".

Speaking about her shock decision to leave the show instead of recoupling with bombshell Reuben Collins, Uma said: "It's a bittersweet feeling. I made such amazing friendships in the villa that it started to feel like home."

"I'm happy to be leaving as I wouldn't have wanted to stay and not be genuine to myself and my feelings for Wil," she continued, later explaining she "wouldn't have wanted it to go any other way".

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

