Love Island's Whitney shares Lochan relationship update

Love Island star Whitney Adebayo has shared an update on her relationship with Lochan Nowacki.

Whitney and Lochan met during the 2023 summer series of the ITV dating show where they eventually placed second behind winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

Taking to social media to share an update with fans, Whitney revealed that the happy couple are celebrating a relationship milestone - their one year anniversary.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services

Posting a series of photos to her Instagram of the duo enjoying a romantic meal, Whitney captioned the post: "To living, loving, healing, learning and growing with you, happy anniversary."

Referencing a line made famous during his Love Island stint, Lochan commented on the pics: "Locked in always baby, your jawline be looking crazy damn."

Whitney isn't the only one opening up about the relationship. Back in June, the couple appeared on Love Island spin-off Aftersun, with Lochan sharing a picture of the pair together.

Related: Love Island's Andrew Le Page reacts as girlfriend Tasha Ghouri joins Strictly

"Nonstop smiling when I'm with you," he captioned the snap on Instagram. "I still can't believe we actually met on a show! It doesn't even feel like it! You make me want to be a better man and push me to new heights. There's a reason I'm always smiling and that's you (plus you are quite jokes tbf) gassed to do this journey called life with you."

Meanwhile, Love Island star Andrew Le Page recently shared a tribute to his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri on her 26th birthday, after they met on the show in 2022.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most beautiful, loving and kind hearted person on the planet," he wrote, alongside some photos of the pair. "I hope you know how truly special you are and you deserve all the happiness in the world. I love you so so so much, forever and always."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Love Island news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like