'Love And Marriage: Huntsville' Is The Messiest Show You Should Be Watching

Destiny Payton on the latest season of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville." OWN

It wasn’t until I met Sunni Minx, the newest cast member of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” that I questioned the potential risks of listening to too much I’ll-take-your-man-themed R&B.

It’s not technically a compliment, but there is such an impressive level of villainy behind her joining the eighth season of Carlos King’s popular series on OWN. Minx used to be a producer on “LAMH,” working specifically with cast member Destiny Payton, who at one point during her run on the Alabama-based show, dated a man named Moses. Payton said Minx became a personal friend as an extension of their working relationship. But when Minx departed the production team, soon after, she started a relationship with Moses.

Minx and Moses are now not only married, but they have also joined the reality show.

Their addition to the series has made the viewing experience feel like a reality TV adaptation of MoKenStef’s “He’s Mine.” Much of that has to do with the fact that Minx is so dismissive of Payton, or anyone else for that matter, feeling a way about her marrying Moses in spite of how she met him. In this current moment of reality TV, there is an abundance of drama and villain antics, but few rise to the occasion of this messy love triangle.

During an interview on 100.3 the Beat in April, Minx claimed she met Moses through Payton while working on the show, but there was no “kiki’ing” between her and Moses at the time, she said. Separately, during an appearance on King’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Minx said she attempted to inform Payton about her relationship with Moses by sending a text when things started to get “serious.”

“I reached out to her. And I told her, ‘We need to have a conversation.’ I said, ‘Call me.’ She texted me back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I said, ‘Well, I asked you to call me because I wanted to talk to her woman to woman,’” she explained. “I reached out to her and told her, ‘I’m dating Moses. And it’s getting serious.’ She didn’t respond….and she didn’t answer when I called her.”

Couldn’t Minx have sent Payton a voice note about it at least? Absolutely.

I initially found it odd that a former reality TV producer was doing press about a man she met on set, but when I learned the couple had an Instagram page — which lets you know the two are available for bookings — I understood their assignment.

Unfortunately, there has yet to be a moment where Minx has reflected on the opinions of some of her cast members — and a big share of the “LAMH” audience — to recognize she took the wrong approach here.

On the midseason finale of the show, Minx had the opportunity to offer Payton, if not an apology, at the very least a better explanation of what went down.

Minx chose violence instead.

After Payton highlighted that Minx’s timeline on how she and Moses entered a relationship was faulty, a fed-up Sunni ultimately just said, “It don’t have to make sense.”

“Destiny, I never considered you my friend,” she continued.

Then Minx kept dismissing Payton as one of Moses’ many “side chicks” at the time.

One cast member, LaTisha Scott, had enough sense to say, “I feel like what Sunni did is messed up.”

However, I prefer the way cast member Stormi Steele summed up Minx’s situation with Moses: “Why you wanted him? Why you wanted that in you? Because you knew that was in Destiny and for that … that’s what I can’t get with.”

Again, a producer befriends the cast member and ends up marrying the man said cast member used to date — with no remorse. Then, the producer does a media tour about it, and after that, proceeds to join the show where she originally met him with his ex still there.

With no shame!

Based on the preview that aired at the end of the finale, it looks doubtful that Payton will get her apology during the second half of the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” season, which returns Nov. 2.

However, that same preview shows Moses making jokes about the entire situation, proving he was never worth all the damage to anyone’s personal or professional reputation.

Thank you for the entertainment, though.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is streaming on Max and is available on the OWN app. Its spinoff “Love & Marriage: Detroit” airs Saturdays on OWN at 8 p.m. ET.

