‘With Love, Meghan’: Netflix Drops Trailer For Meghan Markle Lifestyle Series

Meghan Markle just returned to Instagram and now the Duchess of Sussex has dropped trailer for her playful new Netflix series.

Mindy Kaling, Alice Walters, Roy Choi and more, along with husband Prince Harry, are aboard With Love, Meghan, which fans can view in the trailer above, as Markle attempts to “reimagine the genre of lifestyle programing.” The eight-part series will launch in a fortnight’s time on January 15 and feature a ream of celebrity guests and friends of Markle’s, along with her spouse.

In the trailer, Markle can be seen cooking, gardening and shopping with friends. The synopsis says the show will see Markle “share personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.”

With Love, Meghan comes from Markle and Harry’s overall deal between their Archewell Productions and Netflix. The project was revealed by Deadline last year alongside a show about professional polo, which recently launched.

With Love, Meghan is produced by Archewell with Sony Pictures Television-backed The Intellectual Property Corporation. EPs are Markle, Chanel Pysnik, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and showrunner Leah Hariton. Director is Michael Steed.

Yesterday, Markle returned to Instagram after a seven year absence with a video of her running on a beach and inscribing “2025” in the wet sand.

