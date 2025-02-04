Love Productions Co-Founder Richard McKerrow Exits ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Producer

Richard McKerrow, a titan of the UK production sector, is leaving The Great British Bake Off outfit Love Productions after 20 years.

McKerrow co-founded Love in 2004 and sold the outfit to Sky a decade later. Alongside co-founder Anna Beattie, he was responsible for devising the successful Bake Off format and other competition series, including The Great Pottery Throw Down.

McKerrow said he was leaving to “pursue a new creative venture,” suggesting that the producer has plans to remain in the industry. Beattie also appears to have exited the company.

“We are both tremendously proud of the shows we created together, and of the incredible team at Love who have been with us most of the way,” McKerrow said.

“Love has a unique company culture stemming from all the people there who really make it what it is and I’m extremely grateful that I leave with the company in such great shape.”

Love’s long-standing management team of MD Letty Kavanagh, Creative Director Kieran Smith and Executive Editor Simon Evans will to lead the company.

Kavanagh said: “Richard has been one of the most inspiring people I have had the pleasure to work with. Love Productions was founded on his and Anna’s infectious creativity and it’s been a privilege to be part of the company for so many years. We will continue to embrace the creative risk they inspired throughout our very many years working together.”

The Great British Bake Off (known as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S.) has been one of the UK’s biggest television shows since premiering on the BBC in 2010.

The format moved to Channel 4 in 2016 and has spawned several international versions, including The Great American Baking Show. Other series created on McKerrow’s watch include The Piano and The Great British Sewing Bee.

Comcast-owned Sky took a 70.41% stake in Love Productions in 2014 and acquired the remaining 29.59% of shares in the company six years later. Love is headquartered in London with offices in Bristol.

