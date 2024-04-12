If you love sports but you don't drink, there's a bar for you

The Daily Beast

It Is What It Is/YouTubeJust weeks before his death, O.J. Simpson—who was famously acquitted of the brutal 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman—made an awkward joke about “confessing.”During an interview on the It Is What It Is podcast back in February, Simpson was asked whether he agreed with the following statement by Shaquille O’Neal: “Men shouldn’t open up to women [because] they’ll use it against them.”“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know wha