If you love sports but you don't drink, there's a bar for you
State Champs will host its grand opening on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. The shop will have giveaways, drinks, special guests, and games for the kids.
State Champs will host its grand opening on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. The shop will have giveaways, drinks, special guests, and games for the kids.
Prince William is expected to start working from home amid the "biggest royal crisis since the abdication."
Stephanie Grisham also explained why the ex-president is probably "quite worried" about his wife right now.
Trump's first criminal trial is set to start Monday in New York, and he's showing the world just how chicken he is.
Two of Brampton City Hall's highest paid employees don't even work there.Ontario's recently released Sunshine List of public sector employees who make over $100,000 reveals that two former Brampton employees — one fired in 2018 and the other fired in 2022 — took home over $1.5 million combined last year.Per the list, David Barrick, who was fired two years ago from his role as chief administrative officer (CAO), made over $267,000 in severance and over $18,000 in benefits last year and $280,000 a
Harry Litman envisioned the former president "glowering" when this witness takes the stand.
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
It Is What It Is/YouTubeJust weeks before his death, O.J. Simpson—who was famously acquitted of the brutal 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman—made an awkward joke about “confessing.”During an interview on the It Is What It Is podcast back in February, Simpson was asked whether he agreed with the following statement by Shaquille O’Neal: “Men shouldn’t open up to women [because] they’ll use it against them.”“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know wha
Kylie just proved once again that her holiday-style game is seriously unmatched. See photos
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to clarify the Saudi sovereign’s advisory panel position on giving funds to Jared Kushner’s firm. Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner engaged in a “level of corruption that we’ve just never seen” when talking about his firm’s recent investments overseas. …
Over 200 guests attended the dinner, including Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Apple's Tim Cook, and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon.
A royal expert says Diana would burst into tears every 20 minutes.
In honor of PEOPLE's 50th anniversary, go back in time to these memorable cover moments and the celebs who made them
Amelia Gray and Lisa Rinna star in Marc Jacobs' Mother's Day campaign wearing matching outfits including see-through bodysuits, all denim & the no pants trend.
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
The new spot from Republican Voters Against Trump features one alarming number.
Russian officials see "gray zone" warfare around the world as leverage for their conventional war against Ukraine, analysts warn.
The 'Harry Potter' stars previously spoke out in support of trans rights following comments made by series author Rowling
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case on Friday turned down the former president’s request to postpone his trial because of publicity about the case. It's the latest in a string of delay denials that Trump has gotten from various courts this week as he fights to stave off the trial's start Monday with jury selection. Among other things, Trump's lawyers had argued that the jury pool was deluged with what the defense saw as “exceptionally prejudicial” news coverage o