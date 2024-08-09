'Love is stronger': Faith leaders meet to call for peace

Faith leaders in Stoke-on-Trent have called for peace following recent unrest on the city's streets.

Around fifty people including Christian and Muslim clergy, MPs and police met on Thursday at the Equality House Community Centre in Hanley.

The event, described as a "peace rally", encouraged communities to “come together and support one another”.

It came after a week of disturbances across the country which have seen nearly 500 people arrested and police officers injured.

Faith leaders gathered in Hanley on August 8 [BBC]

'Tears of gratitude'

Masjid Salahuddin in Hanley was targeted as part of the protest that turned violent on 3 August.

Muhammad Amir, imam at the City Central Mosque in Hanley was at the event and said: “I told my community to stay indoors and to try to stay as calm as possible.

“I believe it will pass but the fear aspect is still there.

“For people to attack mosques and show fear and bigotry towards Muslims, I do not understand why it has happened.

“Certain people out there have animosity and hatred in their hearts but I believe love is stronger.”

Lloyd Cooke, chief executive of local charity Saltbox, organised the event.

He said: “On Saturday, I wanted to cry because my heart was broken at the shocking scenes we saw, the terrible violence and the way our police were being abused.

“Today, I want to cry tears of gratitude because this has been the most lovely event where we have had men and women, black, white and brown, who are here for peace.

“It has been a wonderful antidote to the most difficult week.”

Reverend Geoffrey Eze said it was important to remain hopeful [BBC]

Geoffrey Eze, vicar at All Saints Church in Hanley, said the event was “hopeful” and a “wonderful collective picture which is important to hold on to”.

He added: “It reminds us of the fragility of our human condition, that weeks ago we could be cheering our wonderful footballers, then that fragility is torn apart by an incident which is yet to be explained or understood.

“It is a reminder of the tightrope that we all walk.”

More on this story