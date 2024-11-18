'We love them no matter what': KC Current fans reflect on historic season after semi-final loss
KC Current fans held onto hope until the very end of Sunday's game that they would be returning to CPKC Stadium for the championship game next weekend.
KC Current fans held onto hope until the very end of Sunday's game that they would be returning to CPKC Stadium for the championship game next weekend.
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
There aren't many rivalries in the NFL better than what we've seen from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks continually battle in classic games, and it's a rivalry that is fueled by respect rather than animosity. That
VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
VANCOUVER — Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacted to Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Jason and daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett hung up their Philadelphia Eagles jerseys to support close family friend "Uncle" Zach Collaros
New Sick Podcast collaborator Pierre McGuire revealed something interesting about the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night's edition.
The Giants benched starting quarterback Daniel Jones, protecting the team from an injury guarantee in the QB's contract.
This former Bruins star is set to be scratched by his current team.
TORONTO — Darnell Nurse picked up the puck behind his own net and started to move up ice.
With six teams on bye in Week 12, fantasy football managers are going to need some help.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly was caught on camera screaming at one player and getting yelled at by another.
Craig Conroy wants to make deals, but the conditions on his first-round picks make doing anything now complicated.
The tight end tied for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history during the Nov. 10 game against the Broncos
Jon Jones returned from a 20-month layoff on Saturday for his long-awaited fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, and as expected, he retained the belt. Jones (28-1 MMA, 22-1 UFC) was a massive favorite over former champion Miocic (20-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC), who hadn't comp
The Bruins are currently browsing the trade market.
The NFL's last undefeated team finally fell on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy ended a tumultuous year packed with emotion on and off the golf course with a pair of trophies and plenty of tears.
From the Steelers pushing back the Ravens to the Bills spoiling the Chiefs' perfect run, sparks flew in heated rivalries throughout NFL Week 11.