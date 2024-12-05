‘With Love Tiffany Holiday 2024,’ a Playlist by Gen Hoshino, Debuts on WWDJapan’s Spotify

Musician, actor and writer Gen Hoshino has debuted a playlist on WWD’s sister publication WWDJapan’s official Spotify: “With Love Tiffany Holiday 2024.”

Just in time for the holidays, the 26-song playlist is an added bonus to Tiffany & Co.’s “Tiffany Wonder” event, which debuted in Tokyo in April and saw Hoshino perform at the opening celebration. According to a statement from Tiffany, the exclusive DJ playlist is like a holiday present from Gen Hoshino, celebrating the holiday for those who have visited the exhibition by bringing back memories — or for those who were not able to visit the event, it will bring them the “wonder.”

More from WWD

Last month the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned jeweler marked the holiday season in Japan by unveiling an illuminated “Bird on a Box” statue inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch on Marunouchi Nakadori Avenue to celebrate the holiday season. The exclusive lighting ceremony was held with Tiffany ambassador Ayaka Miyoshi and guests including actress Mitsuki Takahata, Keita Machida and more.

The Bird on a Box, an illuminated statue that sparkles like a jewel, was on display at the “Tiffany Wonder” exhibition. Part of the American jeweler’s legacy, dating back to 1965 and designed by Schlumberger, the Bird on a Rock has maintained its allure and evolved into a world of exceptional creations inspired by the original. The Landmark, Tiffany & Co’s New York City Fifth Avenue flagship, will unveil its holiday decorations Thursday while the illuminated Bird on a Box will be showcased in front of the Tiffany & Co. Marunouchi store until Dec. 25, in conjunction with the Marunouchi illumination event, “Marunouchi Street Park 2024 Winter.”

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.