'We love you': Tributes pour in for surfer who died after swordfish reportedly pierced chest

An Italian surfer died after a swordfish reportedly struck her while surfing off Indonesia's West Sumatra coast, according to her company and multiple reports.

Giulia Manfrini was co-founder and head of surf resorts sales at Awave Travel, a company made up of surfers who help others find the best surf spots. She was surfing in the Mentawai Islands when she died.

Manfrini, who was 36, died after a swordfish speared her in the chest, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, citing Lahmudin Siregar, acting head of the Mentawai Islands' Disaster Management Agency.

Siregar said the swordfish "unexpectedly jumped towards Manfrini and pierced her chest,” the Australian outlet reported.

She suffered a wound roughly 2 inches deep in her chest and showed signs of drowning. Her body has been taken to Padang City and will eventually be taken to Italy, the outlet reported.

Her co-founder and friend James Colston shared the news of her death on the company’s Instagram page Saturday.

“Giulia was surfing in remote Indonesia and suffered a freak accident,” he wrote in his announcement. “Unfortunately, even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn't be saved. We believe she died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved.”

Others came to surfer’s aid but were swept away: report

Alexandre Ribas, one of the owners of Hidden Bay Resort Mentawais, told The Inertia, a surfing publication, that he witnessed the incident and said Manfrini was waiting for a wave when she was struck on the left side of her chest.

She screamed, catching the attention of other surfers, then fell off her board. The other surfers came over to help but were swept away, the outlet reported. The surfers eventually got her to the beach and tried to save her to no avail.

Manfrini had been staying at Hidden Bay Resort Mentawais when she was killed, reported The Inertia. The resort shared the news of her passing and called Manifrini “a client and friend who died in a sad accident while surfing one of the friendliest waves in the region.”

Resort staff shared on Instagram that they care about the safety of their guests and keep safety items and basic first aid procedures in place at the resort and on the company’s boats.

“Unfortunately, in this case, there was nothing we could do and we provided all the necessary support to help with the procedures for repatriating the body,” the resort wrote on Instagram. “We do know, however, that she continued to do what she loved best and without suffering.”

‘We love you’: Community remembers fallen surfer

Manfrini was from Italy and was also a former pro snowboarder, according to her bio on Awave Travel website. She not only loved surfing but also song-writing, dancing and playing beach volleyball.

Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of Manfrini's hometown, Venaria Reale in Italy, shared a post about her on social media and said the community supports her family. He said hearing of her death was shocking and called her passing a tragedy.

Her company's co-founder, Colston, called her the “lifeblood” of Awave Travel. He said people often fell in love with her smile and laugh.

“We love you Giulia,” Colston wrote on social media. “I am so sorry to say goodbye.”

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after swordfish reportedly pierces chest