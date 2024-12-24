Loved ones say goodbye to teacher who was killed in Madison school shooting victim
Erin West, 42, leaves behind three daughters and her husband.
Erin West, 42, leaves behind three daughters and her husband.
The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more
Heard addressed Lively's complaint in a new statement after Baldoni hired the same PR manager as her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their 2022 defamation trial
Kim Kardashian is getting in the holiday spirit, recreating her iconic 2014 magazine cover at a holiday party.
The comedian, 53, was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore in the early aughts
Christmas needle Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are set to ditch their parents, Prince Andrew and Fergie, with “Bea” blithely joining the official royal Christmas in Sandringham, to which the shamed prince and his ex-wife have been uninvited. This development, reported by the Daily Mail, has thrown the royal Christmas message of family unity into an extraordinary state of confusion.
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
"I was screaming at the TV," one viewer wrote on Instagram
Emma and Bruce share two daughters, while the retired actor is also dad to three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen having lunch at Soho House in West Hollywood, reportedly to exchange Christmas gifts.
A group of contractors were initially not paid after they hired by a construction company to work on the actor's new Paramount+ series
Zara Tindall's mother Princess Anne's frugal Christmas menu is surprisingly pared-back - get all the details
"I went to bed last night at midnight," the comedian said of his unusual sleeping habits
Yeah, I'm gonna be thinking about some of these for a whiiiiiile. 👀
There's nothing wrong with buying Christmas gifts for yourself.... Right?
Never meet your heroes, and never slap your celebrity crush.
And she has someone in mind to fill the role, too.
"Hustle culture is toxic. I get some wild responses when I tell people I work under 40 hours a week and am thriving. Life should be more than work, even if I love my job."
Victoria Beckham embraced her son Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel as the family enjoyed a luxury yacht trip on their superyacht Seven in Miami this week
His Majesty the King and Queen Camilla holidayed separately – it has been revealed in a new story detailing the tumultuous year that the royal family have endured…
King Charles attends church solo in Sandringham on a wintery day as Queen Camilla rests, though her recent recovery from illness is not the reason.