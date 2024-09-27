Loved ones mourn grandfather, murder victim
In East Village, there is a growing memorial for a grandfather who died after being shot and stabbed. Family members are making an appeal for justice.
An inquest in the U.K. has heard Kaicy Brown was found unresponsive alongside his grandfather David Brown, according to news reports
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away on 27 September and the legendary actress leaves behind her two children, both of whom followed in their mum's footsteps and became actors
Laura Southworth, 54, is facing charges of child neglect and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE
Lexi Secker attacked the female victim in the woods after a night out.
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
For decades, Sean "Diddy" Combs promoted himself as one of the godfathers of hip-hop, a celebrity who transformed the genre and became a business estimated to top a billion dollars.
"One friend, finding middle ground, said, 'I know you knew... I just hoped you were wrong.'”
Calgary police, bylaw officers and city contractors have been at the scene of an underground tunnel encampment. The discovery is highlighting the dangers faced by those living on the street. Michael King reports near the encampment along 25th Avenue Southeast
The girl was adopted in 2018. Police believe she died in late 2020. She would have been 10.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and neglected, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park, prosecutors said.
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum settled their divorce this week, six years after their breakup
The province's top court is ordering a new trial for a Saskatoon couple acquitted of trafficking meth.Thomas James Arendt and Kayleigha Shaneih Bear were set free after a Saskatoon provincial court judge identified discrepancies between police surveillance logs and the application used by officers to get the search warrant used to eventually seize two kilograms of meth, cash and drug paraphernalia from the couple's home.The Court of Appeal ruled the judge went too far in the review of the warran
Stacey Dramiga, 63, went on her regular morning walk at a San Antonio park on Sunday morning and never made it back home, say police
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang shared a rare insight into their blended family raising son Wolfie with Princess Beatrice - details
Kate Winslet rocked a chich all-black outfit, coordinating with her rarely-seen husband Edward Abel Smith during a fancy night out...
The model had a minor catwalk mishap during the Paris Fashion Week show
Four high school football players who were accused of sexual assaulting a teammate in Lethbridge, Alta., won't be going to trial — three were given peace bonds while charges against the fourth were withdrawn, Crown prosecutors told CBC News Friday.The teens are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged last October with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represents o
