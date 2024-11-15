Loved Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune'? Try reading Frank Herbert's book series in order next

Like “Lord of the Rings” for the fantasy genre, the “Dune” series is foundational to the modern science fiction genre. It may have even inspired “Star Wars” – "Dune" author Frank Herbert once jokingly started a fake "We’re Too Big to Sue George Lucas Society."

And though it’s been beloved for decades, the “Dune” fandom saw a 21st-century resurgence with the release of the screen adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet.

Thinking about revisiting the series or picking it up for the first time? Here’s a beginner’s guide.

How many ‘Dune’ books are there?

Frank Herbert wrote six “Dune” books while he was alive, but there are actually 26 “Dune” books. After Herbert died, his son, Brian Herbert, and author Kevin J. Anderson collaborated on an additional 20 books to expand the “Dune” universe.

Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson is his mother Lady Jessica in "Dune."

‘Dune’ books in order

The original “Dune” series includes the six books written by Frank Herbert as well as two stories by Herbert’s son and Anderson. Here they are in order:

“Dune” by Frank Herbert “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert “Children of Dune” by Frank Herbert “God Emperor of Dune” by Frank Herbert “Heretics of Dune” by Frank Herbert “Chapterhouse: Dune” by Frank Herbert “Hunters of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson “Sandworms of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson

Or, if you're feeling up to the challenge, check out the entire series in chronological order.

This list includes all of the novels published by both Herberts and Anderson but does not include the short stories found in the three collection books, which take place at various times in the “Dune” universe. The six original “Dune” books are listed in bold:

“The Butlerian Jihad” “The Machine Crusade” “The Battle of Corrin” “Sisterhood of Dune” “Mentats of Dune” “Navigators of Dune” “House Atreides” “House Harkonnen” “House Corrino” “Princess of Dune” “The Duke of Caladan" “The Lady of Caladan” “The Heir of Caladan” “Dune” “Paul of Dune” “Dune Messiah” “The Winds of Dune” “Children of Dune” “God Emperor of Dune” “Heretics of Dune” “Chapterhouse: Dune” “Hunters of Dune” “Sandworms of Dune”

The other three “Dune” books are collections. “Tales of Dune” includes eight short stories from the past, present and future of the “Dune” universe. “Sands of Dune” is a collection of novellas. And “The Road to Dune,” a posthumous collaboration between all three authors, includes never-before-seen manuscripts from Frank Herbert and a short story novel by Brian Herbert and Anderson.

What is ‘Dune’ about?

“Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (played by Chalamet in the movie adaptation), a boy born to a noble family who rules the desert planet Arrakis. Paul is heir to this inhospitable interstellar world, which is also the only source of “spice,” a drug that extends life, enhances consciousness and is necessary for safe space travel. But when his house is betrayed and his family destroyed, Paul sets out on a journey to set humanity right through an ancient and seemingly impossible dream.

When was ‘Dune’ written?

The first “Dune” came out in 1965. Herbert continued publishing in the “Dune” series through 1985. He died in 1986.

Still, with 20 other works, the writings of the “Dune” universe extend nearly 60 years. The most recent expanded book was published in 2023 – “Princess of Dune.”

How many pages is ‘Dune’?

Dune is 658 pages, according to Goodreads.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Dune' books in order: How many Frank Herbert novels are there?