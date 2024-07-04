Loveland Dairy Whip up for sale as owners announce retirement

Reuters Videos

STORY: Step inside BYD's first electric vehicle plant in Thailand.It's part of the Chinese automaker's plan to expand in Southeast Asia, where BYD has become the dominant player.BYD CEO and President Wang Chuanfu."We are convinced that Thailand will have a golden development period for new energy vehicles. China and Thailand are geographically close, culturally close, and economic and trade cooperation is booming. New energy vehicles are not only a bridge between China and Thailand to enhance friendship, but also a link between BYD and Thailand."Thailand is a regional auto assembly and export hub.The country aims to convert 30% of its annual production of 2.5 million vehicles into EVs by 2030.Chinese EV makers clearly like the lure of the Thai government's subsidies and tax incentives.They've invested more than $1.4 billion setting up factories in the country, with BYD's new plant the latest addition.The sprawling facility is worth $490 million.And it will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, including plug-in hybrids."It will provide over 10,000 jobs after reaching full capacity."As part of its expansion outside China, the world's largest EV maker is also building its first European production base in Hungary.Although BYD could feel some pain in that particular market.The European Commission has imposed tariffs of up to nearly 38% on Chinese-made EVs.