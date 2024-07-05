Loveland Dairy Whip up for sale as owners announce retirement

Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping made a congratulatory call on Thursday to incoming European Council President Antonio Costa, Chinese state media said, a few hours before European Commission curbs on Chinese electric cars are scheduled to take effect. The Commission is set to confirm provisional import tariffs of up to 37.6% on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs), after the bloc accused the world's No.2 economy of providing its firms with heavy state subsidies. Xi said he "attaches great importance to the development of China-EU relations" as Europe braces for retaliatory measures from Beijing and the possible opening up of a new front in the West's tariff war with the $18.6 trillion economy.