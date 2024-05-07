'He Loves Costco So Much': Friends Surprise Costco-Loving Man With Birthday Party in Store

A hard-core Costco fan was stunned when family and friends pulled off a genius trick for his 27th birthday, staging run-ins while shopping at his favorite wholesaler, and revealing a full surprise party in the store’s food court.

Emma Blevins of Chattanooga, Tennessee, captured the surprise on camera, showing her husband, Clint, thinking he happens to be running into a lot of people he knows in-store, only for the realization to dawn on him that it was no coincidence.

“He loves Costco so much, so I thought he would really enjoy seeing all of his favorite people around the store,” Emma told Storyful. “We even found a clown that did pro-wrestler impressions.”

“He comes to Costco more than once a week,” Emma’s caption read on TikTok. "We asked our family and friends to spread out across the store.

“He thought it was a coincidence that everyone he knew was at Costco at the same time,” Emma continued in the post. "He was immediately telling everyone about how weird it was. Literally never catching on.

“When he saw his Mammaw, he finally figured it out. Mammaw doesn’t shop at Costco,” the caption said. Credit: Emma Blevins via Storyful

Video Transcript

