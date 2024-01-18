The loves and lives ruined by the Ashley Madison dating site hack

Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

If you listened to Stephen Fry’s recent podcast, it might have left you puzzled. The recording of MS Singh’s The Missing Lines cut off after just two minutes and 48 seconds – leaving the next nine chapters in silence. But this was no mistake; it was a trick to raise awareness for the people who go missing every 90 seconds.

This isn’t the first time a podcast has been used as a stunt. Joe Lycett recently announced Turdcast – a podcast in which celebrities talk about their poo, such as Gary Lineker and his great pitch poo at the 1990 World Cup. But it was never released – Lycett used it as a moment to highlight the government’s handling of the sewage leak crisis.

“For you, that would probably mean something like frustration,” Fry said of his “broken” podcast. And while, yes, it might be a slightly annoying realisation that makes us feel a bit silly after plugging in on a walk, it is undeniably an effective way to get messages across.

Five podcasts that are definitely being released in their entirety are our picks of the week, including a fascinating series about Eunice Carter – the first Black woman to act as a prosecutor in the US. Keep reading to find out the best podcasts that ended too soon.



Hollie Richardson

Deputy TV editor

Picks of the week

The Godmother

Widely available, episodes weekly

It’s 1936 New York in Nichole Perkins’ latest podcast and mobster Lucky Luciano is on trial, but there’s a far more intriguing story in the background: that of lawyer Eunice Carter. Described as “the spark that started the fire”, it’s about time Carter, the first Black woman to act as prosecutor in America, got her props. Perkins paints a picture of the straight-talking lawyer who brought Luciano to trial, but was sidelined and kept out of the spotlight by the rules of her time. Hannah Verdier

Making Sense of Social Housing

Tortoise Media, episodes weekly from Wed

In this infuriating miniseries that crunches the housing crisis, one housing association says that a person on a low income applying for an affordable home can be waiting eight to 10 years on a waiting list with 800 others. Jeevan Vasagar speaks to people who rely on social housing, and those who work in the system, to show exactly how bad the situation is. Hollie Richardson

Hollywood Exiles

BBC Sounds, episodes weekly

Game of Thrones’s Oona Chaplin is your host for this podcast about how her grandfather Charlie was forced out of Hollywood during a campaign against communism. From living in a Lambeth workhouse to owning a Hollywood studio, Chaplin lived the American dream until the FBI zeroed in on him. HV

Ghost in the Machine

Widely available, episodes weekly

When 19-year-old Belgian cyclist Femke Van den Driessche was found to have a motor in her bike, it caused uproar. But was she a cheat or a victim? Chris Marshall-Bell tells the very weird tale with enthusiasm, chronicling death threats, incredible allegations involving doped pigeons and anger from competitors. HV

Exposed: The Ashley Madison Hack

Widely available, all episodes out Wed

When no-strings dating website Ashley Madison was hacked, cheaters were horrified as their personal details and desires were exposed. This series tells the story of the elaborate hack with sensitivity and even a little romance, as users describe the connections they made and the terror they felt in the face of moral judgment. HV

There’s a podcast for that

This week, Hannah Verdier picks five of the best podcasts that ended too soon, from Starlee Kine’s weird and wonderful investigations to a comedy masterpiece from Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams

Story continues

Mystery Show

Starlee Kine’s quirky investigations were the perfect antidote to true crime’s domination of the podcast landscape in 2015. Kine’s storytelling is pitch perfect, but her podcast ended after six sweet episodes due to what Gimlet mysteriously described as “business reasons”. Big questions were asked in that one season, from: “How tall is Jake Gyllenhaal?” to even more complex matters, such as why Britney Spears was photographed carrying an obscure self-help book by Andrea Seigel. There’s also a treasured belt buckle, a disappearing video store and the search for a lunchbox.

The Butterfly Effect

Jon Ronson’s swift dive into the free porn industry ran for only one season, but charted its rise with sensitivity and a distinct lack of titillation. In each three-minute episode, he traces Fabian Thylmann’s journey from a teenage entrepreneur to the king of adult internet streaming. With full access to Thylmann’s art, Ronson explores the consequences of making porn so freely available, the negative impact on the actors who rely on the industry and how technology played a part in the revolution. The landscape has changed even more since 2017, so a new season would be welcome.

First Day Back

Tally Abecassis’ podcast about people coming back from challenging moments in their lives ran for three seasons. Although the premise is simple, so much is covered in the stories featured. Abecassis’ own struggle to get back to work after having a baby kicks the podcast off, with a discussion of gender roles and the power of Patti Smith. Season two focuses on Lucie Paquette, who served seven years for manslaughter of her partner. The final season follows Baltimore comedian Jason Weems, whose heart stopped when he had an asthma attack on stage – and it’s gripping.

2 Dope Queens

Ground breaking BFF podcasters Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams (above) brought their frankly dope style to the medium in the days when it was mostly just gentle-voiced beardy white men talking about stuff. Sadly, they became too popular, thanks to funny and honest discussions with guests including Queen Latifah, Michelle Obama and Tig Notaro. HBO specials and too many new projects beckoned, but their musings on boob sweat, Richard Gere and how many times it’s possible to watch Purple Rain are still out there and never forgotten.

A Very Fatal Murder

True crime podcasts about small-town murders were ripe for the spoofing in 2018 and Onion Public Radio (OPR) did it brilliantly. “What elevates a murder from a regular ho-hum killing to a crime so gruesome and compelling it deserves its own podcast?” asks earnest reporter David Pascall, before unleashing short and sharply observed episodes that parody the obsession with cold cases. Particularly those involving “a really hot white girl” that can be easily sensationalised. It’s so dry that casual listeners might think they’ve stumbled on the new Serial, but it only lasted for six cutting episodes.

Why not try …

From 19 January, Jonathan Freedland will be reporting from New Hampshire, a 2024 battleground state, for a special edition of Politics Weekly America.



Dive into Ten Thousand Things about modern-day artifacts of Asian American life, hosted by poet and museologist Shin Yu Pai.