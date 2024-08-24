‘A loving person’: Family honors the life of father killed in I-35 crash in Fort Worth

Willie Gunn was a 48-year-old father to a son and daughter. He was lovable, genuine, strong, and a hard worker, said his daughter, Keyera Gunn, 18.

To her, Willie didn’t get to live long enough.

“I just want answers for my daddy,” said Keyera.

Black, pink, and blue balloons — Willie’s favorite colors — adorned Glenwood Park in Fort Worth’s southside on Friday evening in honor of his life. His family and loved ones congregated at the park, clothed in colors to match the balloons.

There was music, and W.V. Gunn, Willie’s brother, prayed and offered words of comfort for the victim’s family and loved ones.

Willie’s death has taken a toll on his family.

“I’m not coping with it very well,” said Keyera. “I’m a bit okay today, but in reality, I’m never going to be okay without my daddy.”

W.V. Gunn will always remember his brother as a loving person who had a soft spot for children and was deeply devoted to his faith in God. W.V. wants to happily reflect on these memories and focus on all things good.

“I’ve forgiven that person, and I’m hoping that the rest of my family can move on and forgive them, so that we can remember our family member, remember the good times, and go on with life,” said W.V. Gunn.

Willie’s life was cut short Monday when a suspected drunk driver — 19-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez — in a Chevrolet Camaro rear-ended a sedan on Interstate 35 near the East Seminary Drive exit. Willie’s girlfriend, Amber Hopewell, and her three children — ages 2, 4, and 9 — were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The victims’ vehicle caught fire after being struck by Gonzalez, killing everyone inside, according to Fort Worth police.

“It’s been hard grieving for all of us because we never would have thought in a million years it would be my daddy or anybody in the family,” said Keyera.

Willie’s family also extends their condolences to Hopewell.

“It’s such a tragedy not only for my brother, but because of the loss of Sister Hopewell and her three children. That’s just so much,” said W.V. Gunn.

Much like the rest of her family, Keyera asks for prayers and justice in her father’s death.

Willie’s sister, Jacresia Gunn, told the Star-Telegram that authorities did not immediately notify her family of his death because the medical examiner could not immediately identify his body.

Authorities said Gonzalez showed signs of intoxication and alcohol containers were found inside his vehicle. He was also traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the victims’ sedan, according to police. He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on five counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Jacresia said the most difficult part of Willie’s death is that authorities have not been consistent with communicating with the family.

She wants answers regarding how Gonzalez was able to obtain alcohol due to being underage, demanding he be held accountable for his alleged actions.

“He really took a lot from us,” she said.

Willie Gunn’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses and give him a “proper homegoing.”

Out of a $12,000 goal, $720 had been raised as of Saturday.