Low water levels persist

Neebing, Ont. — Rural residents near Thunder Bay who receive their drinking water from wells should closely monitor their levels and consider adjusting how much water they use, as abnormally dry conditions continue across the region, officials advise. In a bulletin this week, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) said it's low-water condition guideline has been upped to Level 2, which is just one below the most severe rating. The numbers tell the story. On Tuesday, the LRCA regional snow survey within its jurisdiction showed a depth of only six to seven centimetres — nearly 25 cm below normal for this time of year. According to a LRCA backgrounder, "periods of dry weather and low water levels or drought were relatively uncommon in this area, occurring once every 10 to 15 years." "However," the backgrounder added, "recent studies on changing weather patterns indicate that low water levels may become more common as our demand for water steadily increases. Meteorologists attribute this winter's trend to an El Nino effect, which occurs when the Pacific Ocean along the Argentinean coast warms up, causing warmed winds to blow north as far as Western Canada and Northwestern Ontario. In Thunder Bay, December was one of the driest in memory, but Environment Canada said about 15 cm snow was to fall on the city between Friday night and today. For those running low on water, the City of Thunder Bay continues to provide three filling stations. Users don't have to be city residents, but pre-paid fobs must be acquired in advance to use the facilities. According to a chart on the city's website, a 10-gallon container can be filled for 20 cents. Filling a 250-gallon container costs about $5. Fobs can be obtained at Victoriaville Civic Centre (second floor) or at South Neebing Variety on Highway 61. The city draws its drinking water from Lake Superior. More information is available online at Thunderbay.ca.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal