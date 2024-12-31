Lower Garden District building collapses

Latest Stories
- BANG Showbiz
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘had meltdown in prison over Christmas’
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
- CBC
GTA car thieves kept stealing, found new loopholes in 2024
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
- The Canadian Press
Senator's son sentenced to 28 years for killing a North Dakota deputy during a car chase
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
- CBC
Man charged with sexually assaulting girl, 16
WARNING: This story contains details of sexual abuse of a minor.A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl, 16, whom he met online.Winnipeg police began investigating in September 2024 after learning that a man was believed to be involved in a sexual assault of the girl, who was under the age of 16, police said in a Monday news release.The girl met the man over social media in December 2023. She communicated and met him multiple times over the following months
- People
18-Year-Old Charged with Double Murder of Teen Stepsisters Found Dead on Christmas Eve: Reports
The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24
- ABC News
Canadian man arrested after attacking TSA agents and others at Miami airport
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer and a Transportation Security Officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges -- battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older and a misdemeanor battery charge.
- France 24
Taliban leader bans windows overlooking places 'usually used by women'
Afghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women" and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent "obscene acts". The Taliban's supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women and saying that existing ones should be blocked.According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliba
- People
Do You Recognize These Tattoos and Necklace? New Clues Emerge in Search to Identify Woman Found Dead in Fridge
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
- People
Ohio Couple Who Tortured Adopted Kids ‘Worse Than Prisoners of War’ in ‘Dungeon’ Gets Lighter Sentence After Plea Deal
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
- The Daily Beast
King Charles Slammed for Brutal Christmas Rejection of Prince Harry
Harry who? King Charles has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.” The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess L
- People
McDonald’s Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting DoorDash Driver, and Father of 4, During Altercation
The victim, 25, was remembered as a "devoted father to four beautiful children"
- BBC
Student officers praised for chasing down rapist
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
- People
6 Men from Ga. Paving Company Allegedly Attack Competitors with Bats, Sticks: 'Something Out of “The Sopranos”'
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
- People
Father and Son Die in Car Crash Days After Christmas: ‘It Is an Awful Shock,’ Priest Says
Four others were reportedly hospitalized, including a baby
- CBC
Man charged with trafficking, sexually assaulting girl in Vaughan, police say
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
- BBC
Homes evacuated and roads closed as building collapses
Homes have been evacuated and roads closed following the collapse of a building on Bridge Street.
- CBC
3 Hamilton men plead guilty to manslaughter for shooting 21-year-old, kidnapping father in 2021
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
- CBC
Police warn of extortion scam in GTA involving threatening calls, texts from U.S. phone numbers
Toronto police have issued a warning about a fraud and extortion scam in the GTA that involves threatening phone calls or text messages from U.S. phone numbers.In a public safety notice on Monday, police said the text messages contain "graphic violent images," but they did not elaborate.The calls and texts are from American phone numbers with the area codes of 470 and 404, police said. Both area codes are found in U.S. state of Georgia.Police said the scam is being reported with increasing frequ
- CNN
What experts see in the ‘shocking and disturbing’ video of New York man’s fatal beating in prison
Body camera footage documenting the fatal beating of Robert Brooks at the hands of New York state correctional officers has triggered an outpouring of rage and condemnations – and analysis from experts who said the video shows a misuse of force by officers.
- People
Influencers Kylan and Izzy Darnell Respond to Commenters Alleging Their Christmas Hauls of Designer Bags, Shoes Are Fake
“For people on this app to be trying to bully a teenager into hating what their parents bought for them is wild," Izzy said