Lower Thames Valley Issues Flood Warning as Region Grapples with Heavy Rainfall

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a critical warning to Municipal Flood Coordinators, urging immediate attention as the entire Thames watershed faces the aftermath of substantial rainfall over the last three days. Reports indicate rainfall up to 60 mm, prompting concerns over escalating flood risks.

Between 25 and 30 mm of precipitation fell since last evening, exacerbating a delicate situation with many smaller watercourses at total capacity. Numerous smaller watercourses have already overflowed, resulting in areas of ponding, standing water, and localized flooding throughout the watershed. Anticipated rises in the Thames River could flood the river flats from Delaware down to Chatham, heightening the situation's urgency.

A series of weather systems passing through the region over the last few days, bringing rain and above-freezing temperatures, have contributed to the crisis. The lower Thames watershed has witnessed 40 to 60 mm of rainfall over the last three days, with an additional 20 to 30 mm falling since yesterday evening. Snowpack melting has further intensified water runoff into the region's watercourses. Weather forecasts predict small amounts of rain, potentially up to 5 mm daily, in the coming days.

The recent rain coincided with smaller watercourses already near bank full conditions, aggravating existing issues. Throughout the day, watercourses are expected to rise, threatening adjacent low-lying areas continuously. Ice and snow in smaller watercourses have led to blockages, exacerbating localized flooding. The McGregor Creek Diversion Channel at Chatham is operational, but water levels will remain high through the weekend.

The Thames River is responding to the rains, flooding over the sidewalk in downtown Chatham. Anticipated rises may flood the low-lying river flats from Delaware down to Chatham, with elevated water levels persisting into early next week. Further actions may be required as rain continues in the upper Thames watershed.

Authorities caution the public to exercise extreme vigilance, urging avoidance of rivers, ditches, and streams due to slippery banks and fast-moving cold water: unstable ice and standing water present hidden hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept from water, and seeking shelter along riverbanks or in flood-prone low-lying areas is strongly discouraged.

Officials will continuously monitor the situation, providing updates as necessary. This advisory is in effect until January 31st.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter