'Lowest of the low': Grieving Buffalo family falls victim to disturbing funeral scam

A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe