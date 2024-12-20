'Lowest of the low': Grieving Buffalo family falls victim to disturbing funeral scam
A new scam is going around targeting funeral services. A grieving Buffalo family was sent a fake link for a live stream for a funeral and was asked for payment.
A new scam is going around targeting funeral services. A grieving Buffalo family was sent a fake link for a live stream for a funeral and was asked for payment.
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season
Photos of Sydney Sweeney wearing a bikini recently went viral. Then she hit back at body shamers.
Steven Bradley Collins and his 2-year-old daughter RyLeigh Collins were killed in a car crash. Then police realized the family had a child missing for months
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet was her cousin Princess Charlotte's double in sweet floral dress for the Sussex family Christmas card alongside her brother Prince Archie
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday honored his first wife and baby daughter 52 years after they were killed in a car crash in Delaware that is a defining moment for the lifelong public servant.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
His Majesty King Charles III has two sentimental photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on show at his Highgrove residence – take a look
Anna Duggar has stood by her husband, Josh Duggar, through scandals, controversies and his conviction
Indiana fourth-grader Sammy Teusch died on May 5 after his brother found him unresponsive in his bedroom
A man and his sister have a tradition of buying their mom a gift together, but she doesn't pitch in financially
Five people were found dead in a Utah home after a man apparently shot his wife and four children before killing himself, police said Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy survived but has a severe brain injury.
Though she left behind a 4-year-old daughter, Sara Long told PEOPLE her feelings about death were "more certain" than they'd ever been when she started end-of-life care
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
Who needs Christmas slippers when you can wear towering combat boots?