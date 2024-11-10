Lowrider community mourns man found dead at his Del City auto body shop

CBC

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the death of a person who was found injured at a home in Caledon Saturday night. Officers were called to a home on Deer Ridge Trail, north of Brampton, just before 10 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital, where they later died. Police have not yet confirmed the victim's cause of death and have not provided further details about their identity at this time. Police taped off part of the street near a home on Dee