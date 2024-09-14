Loyal pitbull mix Maya credited with saving disabled owner's life in California house fire

Maya, an 8-year-old Pitbull mix, was found unconscious and lying on top of her disabled owner as a fire ravaged their house in the suburban Sacramento city of Roseville last month, according to Nicole Orlando, director of the Veterinary Specialty Hospital.

Firefighters found Maya, an 8-year-old Pitbull mix, unconscious and lying on top of her disabled owner as a fire ravaged their house in the suburban Sacramento city of Citrus Heights last month, according to Nicole Orlando, director of the Veterinary Specialty Hospital in nearby Roseville.

The entire house was engulfed in thick smoke and flames with no escape route, Orlando told USA TODAY this week.

Firefighters, who broke a window to reach Maya and her owner, used an oxygen mask on the dog for 15 minutes to revive her, after which she was rushed to the vet, Orlando said, adding that all her treatment was free.

Maya remained at the hospital for two days as she was treated for smoke inhalation. She's still being treated for burn marks, including one on her tongue.

"(She's) a very, happy sweet dog," Orlando said. The Veterinary Specialty Hospital said in a Facebook on Tuesday that Maya "hasn't lost her spirit."

The hospital also had a small ceremony to honor Maya, her family and the firefighters who braved the flames to save them.

"In a beautiful celebration of bravery, loyalty, and community, we all gathered to reflect on Maya’s incredible act of protecting her mom, who is also on the mend," the hospital said, sharing pictures of Maya with the firefighters.

Maya with the firefighters who helped save her and her family.

What happened to Maya's family?

Maya and her owners' house caught fire on Aug. 15, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the owners' daughter, Allison Hoffman.

Although Maya saved her mother's life, the family lost a beloved kitten, Misty, in the fire and her mother suffered third-degree burns on more than 60% of her body and was being treated at the UC Davis Burn Center.

"Although the structure still stands, my family lost everything," Hoffman said. "Our mother will need numerous skin grafts, rehab, and months of medical therapy."

Melissa, who is Maya's owner, was wheelchair-bound after a stroke left her immobile, the GoFundMe said. She was unable to get out of house at the time of the fire but Maya remained with her throughout the ordeal. Melissa's husband, David Hoffman, told KCRA-TV that his wife did not receive any burn marks on her chest likely due to the dog lying on top of her.

"It saved her life,” Hoffman told station.

David attempted to run inside and save his wife but the "fire was too big and too fierce," and he was unable to make it to her, the GoFundMe said.

In an update on Aug. 24, Allison said Melissa was recovering and was taken off the ventilator and was awake and talking a little.

The family's two other pet cats, Molly and Boots, survived and made it out safely.

Dr. Jenny Jones making up "magic milk" for Maya. She ran to the store to buy all the additional supplies needed out of her own pocket.

'Unbelievable accident'

"Times are hard right now and none of us are going to pretend like everything is going to be OK," Allison said. "Our hopes are one day we can make it to some sort of normal and move on from this absolutely unbelievable accident."

While the total loss is estimated to be over $380,000, the GoFundMe account has a target of $10,000. As of Friday afternoon, more than $7,600 had been raised.

