The LPGA Tour is coming to Bradenton this month. Who are the top golf names playing?

The LPGA Tour is coming to Bradenton later this month.

And some notable players, including Bradenton native Nelly Korda, are among preliminary entrants for the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship scheduled for Jan. 25-28 at Bradenton Country Club.

The LPGA Tour announced Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis and Ruoning Yin are joining Korda, an Olympic gold medalist, as former world No. 1 players in the field.

Yin is currently ranked No. 2 in the world. Korda is ranked No. 5.

Major champions Allisen Corpuz, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho and Patty Tavatanakit are also in the preliminary field.

The full field is finalized on Jan. 16.

The tournament boasts a $1.75 million purse and is the first full-field event on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. The tour’s first event of 2024 is a limited field tournament of champions Jan. 18-21 in Orlando.

It’s the sixth edition of the Drive On Championship, with the tournament taking place at a different course each time. France’s Celine Boutier is the defending champion.

Bradenton Country Club was announced as this year’s tournament venue in October. The Donald Ross-designed course is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024. Ron Garl restored the course in 1999 before former British Open and U.S. Open winner and Bradenton resident Tony Jacklin renovated it in 2018.

Tickets are on sale via Seat Geek at a starting price of $30 for a daily general admission ticket and $99 for weekly passes. For hospitality tickets, the price starts at $225 for daily admission and $800 for the week.

Current and former military members with certain guests receive complimentary tickets, while juniors aged 17 and younger receive a free ticket with an adult ticket purchase.

For more information, visit SeatGeek.com.