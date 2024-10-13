LSU upsets Ole Miss 2024 recap

Latest Stories
- allrecipes
NFL Player TJ Watt Has Eaten the Same 2-Ingredient Breakfast Every Day for Years
And it's not Wheaties.
- USA TODAY Sports
CFP bracket projection: Texas stays on top, Oregon moves up and LSU returns to playoff
The College Football Playoff bracket projection after Week 7 sees Texas stay at the top, Oregon move up and LSU return.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Brave Max Domi Passed On The Sheriff
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
- BBC
'Saleh wasn't the issue for the Jets, it's Rodgers'
The Jets made Robert Saleh the first head coach firing of the season but it is quarterback Aaron Rodgers causing the main issues in New York, writes Phoebe Schecter.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Ex-Dallas Cowboys kicker believes the NFL will narrow goal posts because of this guy
Brandon Aubrey is a kicker worth watching, and he’s so good and so accurate the NFL may have to change its ways
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers Forward One-Punches Frank Vatrano
Frank Vatrano played with fire and got burned.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators Thanksgiving Day Giveaway Doesn't Go According To Plan
The NHL club had a unique Thanksgiving giveaway planned for the first 10,000 fans on Monday afternoon.
- SempreMilan
‘Stop, you’re going to kill him!’ – Pato recalls details of Ibrahimovic-Onyewu fight
Alexandre Pato has revealed exactly what happened in the training session that led to a fight between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Oguchi Onyewu.The now infamous scuffle between the Swede and the American t...
- Hello!
Mike Tindall reveals why parenting son Lucas is so different to daughters Mia and Lena
Mike Tindall has revealed why parenting his young son Lucas is incredibly different from parenting his daughters, Mia and Lena Tindall
- The Hockey News
Five Takeaways From Toronto Marlies Season Opener
The Marlies opened their 2024-25 campaign vs. the San Diego Gulls
- CNN
Neuroscientist wants the NFL to investigate Josh Allen’s apparent injury; league and players union say protocol was followed
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
- Global News
100-year-old B.C. swimmer blows the competition out of the water
She's an athlete who blows the competition right of the water. She holds multiple world records, and she also beats most of us in another category, age. And 100-year-old Betty Brussel, the centenarian swimmer, is showing now signs of slowing down. Sarah MacDonald reports.
- Hello!
Andy Murray shares extremely rare photograph with 'star' son Teddy
Andy Murray spent the weekend with his son Teddy, sharing a rare photograph alongside his lookalike son on Instagram. The former Wimbledon champion shares four children with his wife Kim Sears - see photo
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Could Get Massive Boost For Kings Matchup
The Boston Bruins could be getting one of their most promising players back.
- Caughtoffside Articles
Man United looking at 39-year-old manager to revive their fortunes after poor start
Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the Premier League season and they languishing in 14th place in the league table. With just two wins from seven league matches, manager Erik ten H...
- The Canadian Press
Canadiens getting big efforts from 'smaller' players
MONTREAL — Martin St. Louis faced years of rejection before the Tampa Bay Lightning took a chance on him and opened the door for what became a Hall of Fame career.
- The Canadian Press
Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers shelled out $1 billion for Japanese talent in the offseason and it's paying off in the playoffs.
- USA TODAY Sports
Is Russell Wilson playing in Week 6? Latest injury updates on Steelers QB
The Steelers brought Wilson in during the offseason as a potential starting quarterback. Here's the latest on if he'll play in Week 6.
- The Canadian Press
Under-the-microscope Mitch Marner moves into seventh Leafs' all-time scoring list
TORONTO — Mitch Marner's love for the Maple Leafs is no secret.
- The Canadian Press
'Big Spender' is the theme music for MLB final four as high-payroll Mets, Yankees, Dodgers reach LCS
NEW YORK (AP) — “Big Spender” is the theme music for baseball’s final four.