'Lt. Dan,' who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat in Tampa, is arrested

The man whose determination to ride out Hurricane Milton in a sailboat earned him internet fame and the nickname "Lt. Dan" has been arrested in Florida, according to police.

Joe Malinowski remained in jail in Hillsborough County on Saturday after being arrested the day before on charges of failing to appear in court for previous cases and trespassing in a city park after a warning to leave, Tampa Police Department Public Information Officer Verliz Williams said in a statement.

The 54-year-old, whose occupation in his arrest record is listed as "Tik Tok star," was at the Bayshore Linear Park and Dock on Thursday when police spoke with him, Williams said. He told officers that he didn't have "an accessible marine sanitation device aboard his unregistered vessel and did not have record of proper disposal of waste, creating a public health hazard."

Marine sanitation devices are equipment to receive, retain, treat or discharge sewage and are required under the Clean Water Act on boats with installed toilets, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Malinowski was told to leave the park and was arrested after he was still there the next morning, Williams said.

His failure to appear charges related to operating an unregistered vehicle and not having a valid drivers license, arrest records show.

There was no attorney listed in court records who could speak on Malinowski's behalf.

Joe “Lt. Dan” Malinowski rode out Hurricane Milton aboard his 22-foot sailboat in downtown Tampa. He went viral during the storm for his TikTok videos, and well-wishers visited his boat on Oct. 10, 2024, to offer their support and thanks that he survived the storm.

Malinowski got the nickname Lt. Dan after the character from the movie "Forrest Gump," who also rode out a hurricane on a boat. Malinowski is also missing his lower left leg, similarly to the movie character.

Earlier this month, Malinowski defied officials who urged evacuation in Tampa Bay and chose to stay on board his 22-foot sailboat when the devastating Hurricane Milton hit the region, tearing through the state and killing over two dozen people. Officials at one point said Malinowski was rescued and taken to a shelter, but reporters found him back on his boat hours later.

"It wasn't too bad," Malinowski said after the storm had passed. Tampa was spared catastrophic storm surge when Milton hit just to the south of Tampa Bay.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes and Taylor Ardrey, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida's 'Lt. Dan,' who went viral during Hurricane Milton, arrested