Lt. Gov's push forward following the 695 tragedy

The I-695 crash hit Lt. Gov. of Maryland Aruna Miller differently than most politicians. "I spent 25 years as a transportation engineer," she told WMAR-2 News. "I know the great danger men and women who work at these sites expose themselves to each and every single day." The day those six road workers lost their lives on the inner loop, she was already talking about making the roadways safer. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/infocus/changing-driving-culture-and-laws-lt-govs-push-forward-following-the-695-tragedy