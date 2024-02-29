Luay Sako: stalker jailed for at least 30 years for stabbing Celeste Manno to death in Melbourne home

A framed picture of Celeste Manno sits on The Lost Petition, featuring more than 1,000 names of women and children lost to gendered violence. Luay Sako has been sentenced over her 2020 murder. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

The man who stalked and stabbed Melbourne woman Celeste Manno to death in her bed has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Luay Sako, 39, was sentenced in the Victorian supreme court on Thursday, after he pleaded guilty last year to murdering his former colleague in 2020. The killing had followed a campaign of stalking and harassment of Manno, 23, that had been carried out over about 18 months.

Justice Jane Dixon said Sako had committed an “appalling crime” and had expressed no remorse about the murder.

“Crimes such as this are profoundly disturbing for all to hear about in the community and must be denounced,” she said.

Dixon said he must serve at least 30 years in jail before he could apply for parole.

She said Sako’s extreme personality disorder and major depressive disorder “caused a significant impairment” of his mental functioning at the time of the offence. But she said he was capable of knowing the difference between “right and wrong”.

She said his prospects for rehabilitation were limited, but could be improved with adequate psychiatric treatment over the lengthy sentence.

Dixon described Manno as an “an exceptional young woman who until her untimely death had the world at her feet”.

“Celeste’s family and friends are unable to fathom losing her in this horrific and senseless way,” she said.

During a plea hearing last month, Manno’s mother, Aggie Di Mauro, shouted at her daughter’s killer, calling him a gutless coward.

The court had heard Di Mauro had been sleeping in another room when Sako broke into their Melbourne home in the early hours of 16 November 2020.

She woke to the sound of Sako leaving the property, and ran to the bedroom to find her daughter’s lifeless body.

She previously told the court she “desperately” tried to bring her daughter back.

Sako had worked with Manno at a Serco call centre in Melbourne’s north-east for only a few months before he was fired for performance issues.

Dixon said Sako became “infatuated” with Manno despite the feelings not being reciprocated.

Sako created multiple Instagram accounts to circumvent Manno’s attempt to block him from contacting her, the court heard. The messages, in which he professed his love, became increasingly vulgar and degrading over a 12-month period, the court heard.

Manno went to police and obtained an interim intervention order against Sako, but it did not stop him from contacting her.

After Manno posted a photo of her boyfriend on Instagram, Sako drove to her Mernda home, scaled a fence and smashed her bedroom window with a hammer.

Breaking into the room where Manno slept, he stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, the court heard.

Dixon said the photo on Instagram of Manno’s boyfriend was the final trigger for Sako.

“You carried out the attack with chilling efficiency,” Dixon said.