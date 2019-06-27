Lucifer boss clarifies why the Netflix show is ending with season 5

From Digital Spy

Lucifer boss Ildy Modrovich has offered an explanation as to why the show is ending with its fifth season.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that the popular series would be returning for one last season, leading to fans petitioning for a sixth season.

Posting on Twitter, co-showrunner Modrovich shared that the announcement was made to give everyone time to "accept and process the news".

She also said that there was "care and consideration" behind the decision to end the show.

"Hello, beloved Lucifam!," she wrote.

"We know there's been a lot of confusion over the recent announcement that this is our last season. Many are wondering if they should fight for more?? And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won't change things right now.

"But we spoke to our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros, and you should all know TREMENDOUS care and consideration was put into making this decision."

Modrovich added: "The whole reason they decided to announce that it was our fifth and final season simultaneously is because they know how devoted and passionate our fans (and we!) are and wanted to give y'all (and us!) as much time as they could to accept and process the news.

"And for that, we're incredibly grateful.

"But mostly, we're all beyond grateful that they gave us this new life in the first place. AND a chance to give this story the ending it deserves.

"And, of course... none of that would have EVER happened if it weren't for YOU. We can truly never thank you enough of that."

