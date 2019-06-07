Lucifer Renewed for Fifth and Final Netflix Season

Lucifer will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix, the streaming service announced this week.

The official Twitter account for the supernatural series posted a video of the show’s leading man, Tom Ellis, excitedly yelling, “Yes! I’ll see you in Hell,” over the news of Lucifer‘s fifth season.

“Thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer’s story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix” the caption read.

The series began back in 2016 on Fox for the first three seasons, before the network canceled it last year. Netflix picked up the show shortly thereafter for its fourth season.

Massive fan backlash upon the show’s cancellation from Fox helped to get the show back on-air, with Lucifer co-creator Joe Henderson tweeting his admiration for the viewers who kept the series alive.

“Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime 😈” Henderson tweeted last year.

Season 4 debuted on Netflix last month.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” co-creators Henderson and Ildy Modrovich wrote in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

The show’s co-creators told TVLine that they have had season 5’s opening scene in mind “literally since we started season 4.”

“We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in season 5, so we’re excited about that, too,” Modrovich teased.