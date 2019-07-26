Lucifer's final season is getting even more episodes on Netflix

From Digital Spy

While Lucifer fans are understandably gutted that the show is coming to an end, Netflix have at least given them something good to finish on.

The streaming site has revealed that the fifth season's run of 10 episodes has now been extended to 16, which sounds devilishly exciting.

Netflix confirmed the news on social media, tweeting today (July 26): "#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better – and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes!"

Photo credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix More

The company announced that the show would be coming to an end after its fifth outing last month, with unhappy fans petitioning for a sixth season to be made.

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich recently opened up about the show's axing, admitting that the announcement was to give fans time to "accept and process the news".

"We know there's been a lot of confusion over the recent announcement that this is our last season. Many are wondering if they should fight for more??" she said.

Photo credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix More

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

"And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvellous ride is coming to an end, a fight won't change things right now.

"But we spoke to our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros, and you should all know TREMENDOUS care and consideration was put into making this decision."

However, she has said she is open to a spin-off at some point down the line, so fingers crossed we do get more Lucifer in the future.

Lucifer season 4 is available to watch now on Netflix. Catch up on seasons 1-3 via Amazon Prime.



Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)