Lucinda Light defends MAFS groom who got "the worst edit"

Married At First Sight star Lucinda Light has jumped to the defence of her season 11 co-star Jono McCullough, after he was criticised by fans.

Jono was matched with Lauren Dunn during the experiment but faced backlash after he was caught texting another MAFS bride, Ellie Dix.

Lauren and Jono eventually split at their final vows ceremony, with the groom later beginning a new romance with Ellie.

Reflecting on Jono’s turbulent time on the hit Aussie reality show, Lucinda has issued a statement of support.

Posting a collection of photos of herself and Jono on Instagram, Lucinda explained why she defends him against the critics.

"Every time anyone asks me 'who got the worst edit on MAFS', my immediate answer is @jono.mccullough," she explained. "It’s like every wet rag moment Jono ever had, they stitched together! I will vouch for J until the day I die."

Lucinda went on to defend the timing of Jono’s romance with Ellie, after the couple unexpectedly debuted their relationship at the MAFS reunion.

"He hooked up with Ellie within the month of leaving MAFS and final reunion," she explained. "On TV they showed the reunion one week later even though it was a month later for us."His relationship with our fabulous Lauren was chalk and cheese, and not right from the beginning."



"He’s such a great guy and as a friend it’s been rough to watch how awful at times the public have been to him," Lucinda continued.

"Reality TV is a beast of a thing and a Russian Roulette experience I don’t recommend for the faint hearted.

"Luckily Jono knows himself well and is resilient enough to rise above it and get on with life and enjoy it regardless. Anyway bro, thanks for being a really great friend."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

