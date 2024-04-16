"I lucked out!": Cancer screening partnership saves Buffalo firefighter's life

SWNS

A single mum helped a couple have a child through surrogacy - which allowed her to buy her first ever home. Teale Kelley, 27, was able to buy a house for her and her daughter Ella, 10, after earning £56,721 ($72,000) as a surrogate for a couple. Teale used a surrogacy agency, which handled everything from the matching process to the intricate legal process. In December 2023, she gave birth to a baby boy, and two months later, she was able to purchase her £401,300 ($500,000) four-bedroom home. Teale always knew she wanted to be a surrogate and has always loved helping others.