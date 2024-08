The Daily Beast

Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the former first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s