'Lucky' Driver Rescued from Flooded Car in Gloucestershire

Officials said a driver was lucky to be unijnured after their car got trapped on a badly flooded road in Gloucestershire and they were rescued by a fire crew.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service posted this footage of the rescue online and urged motorists to avoid driving through floods or tidal water. “It’s not worth the risk,” they said.

Several roads in the area were closed due to flooding and “may remain closed for a number of days,” authorities said. Credit: Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service via Storyful

