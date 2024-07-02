Lucy Letby found guilty of trying to murder another premature baby girl

Convicted child killer Lucy Letby has been found guilty of trying to murder another premature baby girl following a retrial.

The 34-year-old was accused of attempting to kill the infant by dislodging her breathing tube while she worked a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in February 2016.

Letby was convicted last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others between June 2015 and June 2016.

However the jury were unable to reach a verdict on a single allegation of attempted murder related to a baby born 15 weeks prematurely, Baby K.

Today, at Manchester Crown Court following a three-week long retrial, the former neonatal nurse was guilty of attempting to kill another child.

Jurors took two hours and 20 minutes to decide that one the country’s most notorious serial killers had tried to claim another victim.

In his closing speech to the jury, Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said: “Lucy Letby is an extraordinary person. Not in a good way.

“She has murdered seven children and also tried to murder six. Thirteen separate children.

“And you now have to consider whether she also tried to murder (Baby K). And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the shocking and dreadful context of this case.”

The case centred around the allegations of a consultant paediatrician whose evidence was also crucial during Letby’s first trial.

Doctor caught Letby ‘virtually red handed’ by incubator

Dr Ravi Jayaram claimed he caught Letby “virtually red handed” standing beside Baby K’s incubator as the child’s oxygen levels dropped rapidly.

He said he had gone into the intensive care unit, where the baby was being looked after, as he felt “very uncomfortable” knowing she was alone with the child.

Dr Jayaram said he was concerned as by this point there had been a number of incidents on the ward, which he believed were linked to Letby.

He claimed he entered nursery one, where the most poorly babies were cared for, and found Letby standing next to the incubator “doing nothing” as the baby deteriorated in front of her.

The court heard that an alarm which should have been sounding was not and Dr Jayaram said it appeared to have been silenced.

He told the court that he decided to remove the breathing tube from Child K’s mouth and ventilated her again through a face mask.

“She picked up extremely quickly. Her colour improved, her saturations improved, I could see her chest was moving normally. That was a relief,” he said.

Under cross examination, Ben Myers KC accused Dr Jayaram of fabricating the silent alarm and the fact that Letby was standing beside the incubator to “create suspicion where it did not exist”.

He added: “If you had seen anything like you are suggesting you would have gone to police or raised it with managers.”

Mr Myers also noted that rather than removing Letby from the ward he was content for her to finish her shift after he went home.

“How could you just walk off the unit if there is a ruse who may have been killing babies?” he asked.

“I knew other people were in there with her,” Dr Jayaram replied, adding that he “didn’t want to believe” Letby could have been responsible.

He claimed the Countess of Chester told him it would “absolutely be the wrong thing to go to the police” as there would be “blue and white tape everywhere”.

In his closing speech, Mr Myers launched a scathing attack on Dr Jayaram and called parts of his account “utterly ridiculous”.

He added: “Dr Jayaram’s evidence is, we say, an insult to the collective intelligence of everyone in this courtroom. We say it’s ridiculous and it’s unbelievable.

“You are a senior consultant and one of the leads for the unit, and you believe someone is killing babies and trying to hurt them. What would you do? You would tell the management and if they dragged your heels you would tell the police.

“It’s not rocket science. A child would know what to do.”

