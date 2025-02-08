Lucy Letby inquiry operating on ‘false premise’ of guilt and must be halted, lawyer tells Streeting

Sarah Knapton
·4 min read
Lucy Letby
The moment Lucy Letby is arrested by police in July 2018. Her lawyer wants her case to be reopened

Lucy Letby’s barrister has called on Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, to halt the Thirlwall Inquiry claiming it is operating on the “false premise” that the nurse is guilty.

The inquiry, which started in September, is examining how Letby was not prevented from attacking babies in her care over a period of more than a year, and what lessons can be learnt.

New evidence presented last week from a group of 14 specialists suggests there were no murders or abuse at the hospital, and blamed poor care and prematurity for the deaths and collapses.

Barrister Mark McDonald
Barrister Mark McDonald says the Lucy Letby inquiry is operating on a ‘false premise’ that she is guilty - Ben Whitley/PA

Mark McDonald last week submitted an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice in England, calling for her case to be reopened.

ADVERTISEMENT

His call to stop the inquiry has been backed by Tory MP Sir David Davis and Nadine Dories, a former health minister who warned it was squandering taxpayers’ money on the “farcical pursuit” of “wholly fictional crimes”.

“The evidence this week from the international panel of experts exposes a neonatal unit in crisis,” said Mr McDonald.

“The evidence is clear, many failures of care led to the death of babies on the unit.

“It is time for Wes Streeting to call a halt to the Thirlwell Inquiry and re-look at its remit.

“The evidence from the international experts demolishes the prosecution medical evidence, the result being that the inquiry is operating on a false premise and so will not get to the truth.

“Mr Streeting needs to immediately re-look at this hospital [Countess of Chester] and ensure that the neonatal unit it is fit for purpose any delay could put more lives at risk.”

Countess of Chester Hospital
The Countess of Chester Hospital unit, where nurse Lucy Letby used to work - Christopher Furlong/Getty

The Thirlwall Inquiry was established by the previous government in August 2023 after Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more while working the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was later also convicted of a seventh attempted murder at a retrial and is serving 15 whole life sentences.

The inquiry finished taking oral evidence in January, and Lady Justice Thirlwall has said her final report is likely to be ready in the autumn.

Before the hearing began, several scientists and medics with concerns about the safety of her convictions wrote to the judge asking for the terms of reference to be expanded to consider whether poor care could be to blame for some of the deaths.

But during her opening address, Lady Justice Thirlwall warned that she would not be retrying the evidence from the trial and said the “noise” from those claiming the convictions were unsafe was causing “enormous stress” for the victims’ families.

The inquiry has been criticised for failing to allow Letby’s legal team to be present, refusing to publish all the witness statements and for allowing the nurse to be accused of charges for which she was not convicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadine Dories, the former minister for public safety, said it was clear the inquiry should now be paused.

“The former secretary of state called for a statutory inquiry based on the evidence that a serial baby killer had been at large in an NHS hospital and had remained undetected,” she said.

“The inquiry should be stopped immediately and the allocated funds diverted back to the treasury.”

She said continuing risks squandering “taxpayers’ money on the farcical pursuit of reasons why wholly fictional crimes took place”.

Sir David, the former Brexit secretary, who has called for a retrial for Letby, joined calls for the inquiry to be paused saying it was clear that poor care at the hospital must also be considered in the terms of reference.

“I fully support Mark McDonald’s call for the Health Secretary to pause the Thirlwall Inquiry while the CCRC assesses the new evidence submitted in Lucy Letby’s defence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has now become abundantly clear that the inquiry must expand its terms of reference to consider the possibility that these babies likely died as a result of natural causes and poor medical care, not murder.”

The Telegraph has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Chilling Twist in Death of 27-Year-Old Super Bowl Reporter Adan Manzano

    A chilling twist emerged Friday in the death of Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old TV reporter who traveled to cover the Super Bowl but mysteriously died in a hotel room. A “career criminal” with a history of drugging men was spotted entering and leaving Manzano’s room the morning of his death, police in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner said. They added she then used his credit card at “several” spots in town. Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested Thursday night, but only faces property crime charges “at t

  • A Teen Waited at a Bus Stop, Then Vanished Forever. 8 Years Later, an Undercover Sting Finally Revealed What Happened to Him

    On Dec. 7, 2003, Daniel Morcombe set off from his family’s home to shop for Christmas gifts, and was never seen again

  • Donald Trump Just Committed One Of His Favorite Misspellings And Readers Can't Even

    The president keeps repeating this spelling goof, and people are annoyed.

  • Man who killed 2 in case of mistaken identity sentenced to life in prison

    A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.The sentence was handed out in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday to Colin Raymond Correia, who was initially acquitted in the killing of two people: Leanne MacFarlane and her partner, Jeffrey Todd Taylor — an acquittal that would later be appealed.The double homicide took place in Cranbrook, in B.C.'s Kootenay region, on May 29, 2010.Cranbrook RCMP responded to c

  • Boston Attorney Found Slain on His Houseboat, with His Dog Dead in the Water, as Woman Is Charged

    Joseph Donohue, 65, was found fatally stabbed over the weekend

  • Louisiana woman arrested after Super Bowl reporter found dead in New Orleans area hotel

    An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a sports reporter who died while in New Orleans to cover Super Bowl 59.

  • Parents of 16-year-old murdered on TTC are 'shattered,' court hears

    At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday for their son's killer, statements from the parents of Gabriel Magalhaes painted a brutal picture of their lives in the nearly two years since the 16-year-old was stabbed to death on a TTC subway platform.Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder after stabbing Magalhaes in the chest while the teenager was waiting for a subway train at Keele Station in March 2023. According to an agreed statement of facts, the stabbing was u

  • Woman arrested in connection to death of Kansas City reporter covering Super Bowl in New Orleans

    ‘Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work,’ Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement

  • Whitehorse man tells court he and his daughter have 'nowhere to go' if evicted under SCAN Act

    A Whitehorse man testified in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would fall on hard times if he were to be evicted from his home because of alleged "drug activity.""We don't have nowhere to go," said Henry Johnson, a First Nations man who lives with one of his daughters who suffers from seizures."I want to see a change for the better, for everybody that's involved." The territory has been trying under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods ("SCAN") Act to temporarily evict people from a

  • Yellowknife woman sentenced to 7 months for prostituting a minor

    WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge sentenced a Yellowknife woman to seven months in jail for prostituting a minor.Alicia Moran, now 32, earlier pleaded guilty to arranging for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in Yellowknife in exchange for money.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his sentencing Thursday afternoon. He said the offence was serious.Last Aug

  • Evelyn Boswell's Mom Accused of Killing Girl, Hiding Body — and Then Lying as Remains Rotted in Playhouse

    Evelyn was 15 months old when she was last seen. Her remains were found several months later in a trash can

  • National Prayer Event Devolves Into Ungodly Partisan Brawl

    Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf

  • DUI Driver Gets 40 Years for Killing Mom and Daughter While Going 130 mph

    Jacob Hunter Manuel, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI with serious bodily injury

  • 2 women sentenced to 7 years for roles in Megan Gallagher slaying

    Brian Gallagher knows more than he can say about his daughter's killers and what they did to her while she was confined in a garage.On Thursday, Justice Mona Dovell sentenced Cheyann Peeteetuce, 31, and Summer Sky-Henry, 26, to seven years in prison for their roles in killing Megan Gallagher. Both were originally on trial for first-degree murder, but in January they entered surprise guilty pleas to manslaughter."This trial was supposed to be for first-degree murder and when hearing the things th

  • Calgary man found guilty of raping 90-year-old woman

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A Calgary man was found guilty of raping a 90-year-old woman in her seniors' residence apartment in 2021.Duran Ross Buffalo, 40, was on trial this week, on charges of aggravated sexual assault and break and enter to commit sexual assault stemming from a Jan. 1, 2021, attack.After about an hour of deliberation, jurors delivered guilty verdicts on both charges late Friday afternoon.His conviction comes after a jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary

  • Woman in Oshawa struck and killed by driver of vehicle she had just exited

    Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi

  • Man jailed for life for murdering partner’s 22-month-old son

    Christopher Stockton, 38, was convicted of the murder of Charlie Roberts in Darlington in January last year.

  • Man who was attacked by neighbour with mental health issues calls police response inhumane

    The neighbour of a Toronto man whose family says was left unconscious after an interaction with police is speaking out. CBC's Dale Manucdoc spoke to Marlon Prosper about what happened.

  • Kanye West Begs Trump to Free Diddy From Jail in All-Caps Meltdown

    Kanye West begged President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs from jail during an overnight social media rant. In a tweet tagging Trump, West wrote: “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.” In another, he added: “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N---AS AND B---HES IS P---Y Y’ALL WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S--T.” Combs—who previously went by “Puff Daddy”—was arrested in September on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering for allegedly forcing women to participate in days-long sex parties he dubbed

  • FBI Agents Who Probed Jan. 6 Score Big In Bid To Stay Safe

    The agents worry that Trump darling Elon Musk and others may target them.