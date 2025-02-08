Lucy Letby inquiry operating on ‘false premise’ of guilt and must be halted, lawyer tells Streeting

The moment Lucy Letby is arrested by police in July 2018. Her lawyer wants her case to be reopened

Lucy Letby’s barrister has called on Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, to halt the Thirlwall Inquiry claiming it is operating on the “false premise” that the nurse is guilty.

The inquiry, which started in September, is examining how Letby was not prevented from attacking babies in her care over a period of more than a year, and what lessons can be learnt.

New evidence presented last week from a group of 14 specialists suggests there were no murders or abuse at the hospital, and blamed poor care and prematurity for the deaths and collapses.

Barrister Mark McDonald says the Lucy Letby inquiry is operating on a ‘false premise’ that she is guilty - Ben Whitley/PA

Mark McDonald last week submitted an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice in England, calling for her case to be reopened.

ADVERTISEMENT

His call to stop the inquiry has been backed by Tory MP Sir David Davis and Nadine Dories, a former health minister who warned it was squandering taxpayers’ money on the “farcical pursuit” of “wholly fictional crimes”.

“The evidence this week from the international panel of experts exposes a neonatal unit in crisis,” said Mr McDonald.

“The evidence is clear, many failures of care led to the death of babies on the unit.

“It is time for Wes Streeting to call a halt to the Thirlwell Inquiry and re-look at its remit.

“The evidence from the international experts demolishes the prosecution medical evidence, the result being that the inquiry is operating on a false premise and so will not get to the truth.

“Mr Streeting needs to immediately re-look at this hospital [Countess of Chester] and ensure that the neonatal unit it is fit for purpose any delay could put more lives at risk.”

The Countess of Chester Hospital unit, where nurse Lucy Letby used to work - Christopher Furlong/Getty

The Thirlwall Inquiry was established by the previous government in August 2023 after Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more while working the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was later also convicted of a seventh attempted murder at a retrial and is serving 15 whole life sentences.

The inquiry finished taking oral evidence in January, and Lady Justice Thirlwall has said her final report is likely to be ready in the autumn.

Before the hearing began, several scientists and medics with concerns about the safety of her convictions wrote to the judge asking for the terms of reference to be expanded to consider whether poor care could be to blame for some of the deaths.

But during her opening address, Lady Justice Thirlwall warned that she would not be retrying the evidence from the trial and said the “noise” from those claiming the convictions were unsafe was causing “enormous stress” for the victims’ families.

The inquiry has been criticised for failing to allow Letby’s legal team to be present, refusing to publish all the witness statements and for allowing the nurse to be accused of charges for which she was not convicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadine Dories, the former minister for public safety, said it was clear the inquiry should now be paused.

“The former secretary of state called for a statutory inquiry based on the evidence that a serial baby killer had been at large in an NHS hospital and had remained undetected,” she said.

“The inquiry should be stopped immediately and the allocated funds diverted back to the treasury.”

She said continuing risks squandering “taxpayers’ money on the farcical pursuit of reasons why wholly fictional crimes took place”.

Sir David, the former Brexit secretary, who has called for a retrial for Letby, joined calls for the inquiry to be paused saying it was clear that poor care at the hospital must also be considered in the terms of reference.

“I fully support Mark McDonald’s call for the Health Secretary to pause the Thirlwall Inquiry while the CCRC assesses the new evidence submitted in Lucy Letby’s defence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has now become abundantly clear that the inquiry must expand its terms of reference to consider the possibility that these babies likely died as a result of natural causes and poor medical care, not murder.”

The Telegraph has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.